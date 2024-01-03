Portable’s Concert Incident Sparks Social Media Frenzy

On the grand stage of Nigerian music, a new name has emerged, echoing through the pulsating streets of Lagos and beyond. Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, is a street pop artist who has recently become the talk of social media. A concert incident involving two fans allegedly fainting has thrust him into the spotlight, leading to heated debates and comparisons with other music giants like Wizkid.

A Concert Incident Goes Viral

The incident occurred during Portable’s festive concert, where a video captured two women seemingly losing consciousness in the midst of the crowd. In the footage, they are seen being lifted and carried onto the stage by security personnel who wrestle to manage the situation. The video, which quickly went viral, features audible expressions of discontent from the person recording, adding to the chaos and confusion of the moment.

The Social Media Reaction

Social media platforms were set ablaze with numerous reactions to the incident. Some users lauded Portable for his appeal, comparing him favorably with renowned artist Wizkid. Others speculated on the cause of the fans’ fainting, with theories ranging from supernatural influences to simple exhaustion from the concert’s excitement. Doubts about the validity of the fainting incidents were also raised, with some users questioning whether it was a publicity stunt or a genuine occurrence.

A Separate Incident involving Okocha

In a related development, Okocha, a well-known personality in the music scene, voiced his dissatisfaction about a rigged match and called for a rematch. This incident further fueled discussions on social media, intertwining with the debates around Portable’s concert incident.

The sudden rise to fame of Portable, along with the incidents associated with his concert, has stirred the Nigerian music scene. It is a stark reminder of the power of social media in shaping narratives and influencing public opinion. As the story unfolds, the world watches, captivated by the unfolding drama and the undeniable talent of Habeeb Okikiola.