Portable Reveals Fashion Design Roots Before Music Fame, Merges Passions

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, shared an intriguing aspect of his life before he became known for his music. In a candid revelation, he disclosed his background as a fashion designer, a profession he passionately pursued before stepping into the limelight of the music industry. This disclosure came during the premiere episode of the Brooke Bailey Danfo Series, where Portable took the Belgian DJ, Brooke Bailey, on an insightful tour around Sango Ota, Ogun State, showcasing not just his musical side but also his fashion studio.

Advertisment

From Tailor's Bench to Recording Studio

Portable's journey from fashion designing to music is not just a tale of changing careers but a story of merging passions. "I trained as a fashion designer. I am still a fashion designer, I am still doing it. That was my profession before I ventured into music," he said during the interview. His love for fashion designing remains undiminished, as he actively combines it with his flourishing music career. By introducing Bailey to his studio, Portable highlights the seamless blend of his two worlds, offering a unique perspective on how entertainment and fashion intersect.

Stitching Together Music and Fashion

Advertisment

Portable's belief that "even entertainment is connected to fashion in some ways" underscores the intrinsic link between the two industries. According to him, fashion isn't just an accessory to music; it's a fundamental aspect that shapes an artist's identity and presentation. This philosophy guides Portable's approach to his dual career, as he takes "the fashion side of things slow and steady." His continued dedication to fashion designing alongside music showcases a multifaceted talent keen on leaving a mark in both worlds.

A Unique Blend of Talents

The significance of Portable's revelation extends beyond mere curiosity about his pre-music life. It underscores the evolving nature of contemporary artists who are not confined to a single mode of expression. Portable's successful integration of his love for fashion with his music career challenges the conventional boundaries between different forms of artistic expression. As he navigates both industries, Portable stands as a testament to the power of combining diverse passions, potentially inspiring others to explore and merge their talents in unconventional ways.

As Portable continues to make waves in the music scene, his story serves as a reminder of the diverse backgrounds from which talent can emerge. His journey from the fashion studio to the recording studio encapsulates the essence of creativity and the unlimited potential for growth when one's passions are fully embraced. With his unique blend of talents, Portable is not just redefining his identity but also contributing to the broader narrative of what it means to be an artist in the modern era.