Portable: From Chart-topping Musician to Successful Entrepreneur

Renowned Nigerian music artist, Portable, celebrated for his chart-topping hit ‘Zazzo’, is making waves outside the music industry. The creative dynamo, known for his versatile talents, has meticulously crafted a successful restaurant business and, most recently, has ventured into the world of fashion with the launch of his own fashion house named Zeh Fashion.

From Music to Business

Portable’s transition from music to business has not only been a smooth one but also a successful endeavor. A recent video he shared on social media platforms further illustrates his commitment to his new venture. In the video, Portable is seen demonstrating his tailoring skills to his colleagues and the tailors at his shop, specifically showing them the art of folding a shirt properly. The video serves as a testament to Portable’s dedication to his business and his hands-on approach to ensuring its success.

Garnering Praise and Recognition

The entrepreneurial spirit of Portable has not gone unnoticed. Netizens have been quick to applaud his business acumen and his ability to stay relevant in the public eye. Comments from social media users like kingjide_harmony highlight Portable’s success in being consistently newsworthy. Others, like orefejobabawale and callmeshegdoo, acknowledge his wisdom and understanding of life. The admiration for Portable’s diversification into different ventures and his proactive approach to business is palpable.

The Future of Zeh Fashion

As for the future of Zeh Fashion, social media user tycoon4rl predicts that Zeh Nation Clothing will soon establish its brand as a major player in the high-end fashion industry. Portable’s journey from a street-pop artist to a multifaceted entrepreneur serves as an inspiration for many, embodying the essence of determination, resilience, and creativity.