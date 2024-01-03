Portable Accuses Koko Zaria and Honey Berry of Adultery in a Controversial Start to 2024

Nigerian street-pop sensation, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has ignited a controversy, accusing Koko Zaria, a notable figure in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), and his third baby mama, Honey Berry, of adultery. The feud drew immense attention when videos surfaced online showcasing Honey Berry, provocatively dressed and dancing suggestively during an event called Oshodi day. One such video captured Koko Zaria planting a kiss on Honey Berry’s cheek as she danced.

The Spotlight on Oshodi Day

Oshodi day, a prominent event, became the center of this controversy when Honey Berry was seen joining Koko Zaria on stage during a performance by renowned Fuji artist, Saheed Osupa. The public interpreted this act as an open display of their alleged relationship, giving rise to further speculation regarding the nature of Portable’s relationships.

Portable’s Accusations and Public Outcry

Adding fuel to the fire, Portable publicly criticized Honey Berry for not only alleged infidelity but also inappropriate behavior. He accused her of taking their 1-year-old son along on dates with other men, including Koko Zaria, a habit he deems unsuitable. This saga has elicited mixed reactions from the public, with some questioning Portable’s personal life and the future of his relationships.

Previous Altercations and Continuing Disputes

This controversy is not the first between Portable and Honey Berry. A few months prior, Portable had ejected Honey Berry from his home, alleging infidelity and inappropriate conduct. Honey Berry, however, did not deny the allegations and instead responded by sharing a video of her dancing with the caption, ‘na my matter go k!ll you, I no go let you rest.’

As the saga continues to unfold, the public eye is keenly observing the developments, scrutinizing the implications for Portable, Koko Zaria, and Honey Berry. However, amidst the controversy, the question remains: What does this mean for their futures, both professionally and personally?

