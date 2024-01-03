en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Portable Accuses Koko Zaria and Honey Berry of Adultery in a Controversial Start to 2024

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:11 am EST
Portable Accuses Koko Zaria and Honey Berry of Adultery in a Controversial Start to 2024

Nigerian street-pop sensation, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has ignited a controversy, accusing Koko Zaria, a notable figure in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), and his third baby mama, Honey Berry, of adultery. The feud drew immense attention when videos surfaced online showcasing Honey Berry, provocatively dressed and dancing suggestively during an event called Oshodi day. One such video captured Koko Zaria planting a kiss on Honey Berry’s cheek as she danced.

The Spotlight on Oshodi Day

Oshodi day, a prominent event, became the center of this controversy when Honey Berry was seen joining Koko Zaria on stage during a performance by renowned Fuji artist, Saheed Osupa. The public interpreted this act as an open display of their alleged relationship, giving rise to further speculation regarding the nature of Portable’s relationships.

(Read Also: Dr. Bakita Bello Weighs in on Ondo State’s Political Climate Amidst New Leadership)

Portable’s Accusations and Public Outcry

Adding fuel to the fire, Portable publicly criticized Honey Berry for not only alleged infidelity but also inappropriate behavior. He accused her of taking their 1-year-old son along on dates with other men, including Koko Zaria, a habit he deems unsuitable. This saga has elicited mixed reactions from the public, with some questioning Portable’s personal life and the future of his relationships.

(Read Also: Kano State Government Seeks Support from Wealthy Citizens to Boost Education Standard)

Previous Altercations and Continuing Disputes

This controversy is not the first between Portable and Honey Berry. A few months prior, Portable had ejected Honey Berry from his home, alleging infidelity and inappropriate conduct. Honey Berry, however, did not deny the allegations and instead responded by sharing a video of her dancing with the caption, ‘na my matter go k!ll you, I no go let you rest.’

As the saga continues to unfold, the public eye is keenly observing the developments, scrutinizing the implications for Portable, Koko Zaria, and Honey Berry. However, amidst the controversy, the question remains: What does this mean for their futures, both professionally and personally?

Read More

0
Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Truck Breakdowns Impact Traffic on Igando BRT Corridor; LASTMA Responds

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Leadership Transition at Leadway Assurance Aligns with Regulatory Directives

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Fake Insurance Unveiled: A Wake-Up Call for Motorists in Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Banks Initiate Recovery of COVID-19 Relief Loans

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian TikToker Turns Wig-Snatching Incident into Financial Gain ...
@Inspiration/Motivation · 5 mins
Nigerian TikToker Turns Wig-Snatching Incident into Financial Gain ...
heart comment 0
Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement

By Salman Khan

Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement
Governor Abba Yusuf Appoints Special Advisers, Sparking Mixed Reactions

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Governor Abba Yusuf Appoints Special Advisers, Sparking Mixed Reactions
President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations
Nigeria’s Political Landscape: Unity or an Eight-Year Rule?

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's Political Landscape: Unity or an Eight-Year Rule?
Latest Headlines
World News
Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods Team Up for Groundbreaking TV Venture: Tomorrow's Golf League
19 seconds
Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods Team Up for Groundbreaking TV Venture: Tomorrow's Golf League
FDA Approves IND Application for OBI Pharma's Novel ADC Cancer Therapy
25 seconds
FDA Approves IND Application for OBI Pharma's Novel ADC Cancer Therapy
Kaua'i Ushers in New Year with Celebrations and Milestones
27 seconds
Kaua'i Ushers in New Year with Celebrations and Milestones
Esports Veteran Dupreeh Joins Preasy Esport, Eyes PGL Copenhagen Major
34 seconds
Esports Veteran Dupreeh Joins Preasy Esport, Eyes PGL Copenhagen Major
Prisma Health and UnitedHealthcare Dispute Leaves 58,000 Patients Out-of-Network
1 min
Prisma Health and UnitedHealthcare Dispute Leaves 58,000 Patients Out-of-Network
The Shifting American Political Landscape: A Battle of Ideals
1 min
The Shifting American Political Landscape: A Battle of Ideals
Manchester United's Amad Diallo Refutes Africa Cup of Nations Participation
2 mins
Manchester United's Amad Diallo Refutes Africa Cup of Nations Participation
Actor Lo Hoi Pang Battles Health Challenges while Staying Active On and Off Screen
2 mins
Actor Lo Hoi Pang Battles Health Challenges while Staying Active On and Off Screen
Brett Pitman: Age No Barrier to Goal-Scoring Prowess
2 mins
Brett Pitman: Age No Barrier to Goal-Scoring Prowess
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app