Police Service Commission Expresses Concern Over Competence Amidst Rising Attacks on Officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) expressed deep concern over the competence of the Commissioners of Police in Delta and Imo states amidst a surge in assaults against police officers across the country. Solomon Arase, the commission's chairman, condemned the attacks and emphasized the importance of supporting, encouraging, and protecting police officers who are also Nigerian citizens.

Recent Attacks and Losses: A Grim Reality for Law Enforcement

Recent incidents include the ambush in Delta State where six officers were killed while investigating the disappearance of their colleagues, as well as the attack in Imo State where two operatives were killed by gunmen. The assailants, suspected to be members of proscribed groups, engaged in violent confrontations with the police, highlighting the dangers faced by law enforcement personnel.

Call for Accountability and Consequences: Reassessing Command Leadership

Arase urged the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, to reassess the capacity of state Command leaderships across the country in light of the escalating violence. He emphasized the need for consequences for incompetence, dereliction of duty, and operational shortcomings, stressing that any Commissioner of Police found lacking should be replaced to prevent further casualties among police ranks.

Seeking Solutions and Unity: Condoning Families and Calling for Integrated Policing

The PSC chairman extended condolences to the families of the slain officers and emphasized the importance of integrated intelligence policing to address the security challenges. He urged state command commissioners to rise to the occasion and encouraged serving officers to remain resilient and uphold the indomitable fighting spirit of the Force in the face of adversity.

In conclusion, amidst the grim reality of rising attacks on police officers, the Police Service Commission underscores the urgent need for accountability, reassessment of leadership, and unified efforts to combat militancy and banditry in the nation.