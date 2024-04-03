Plateau State Transporters Defy Governor's Executive Order, Demand Amendment for Fundamental Rights

In defiance of an executive order signed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang aimed at addressing the excesses of truck drivers, transporters, and related trade unions in Plateau State have announced plans for a sit-at-home protest, denouncing the order as a violation of their fundamental rights.

Governor Mutfwang's Executive Order No. 003, 2024, aimed at regulating illegal building structures and traffic, included restrictions on heavy-duty vehicles entering the Central Business Area between 6 am and 9 pm. Violators faced a hefty fine of N500,000 and truck impoundment.

Transporters, represented by spokesman Abubakar Garba, voiced their rejection of the executive order at a press conference held in Jos. Garba argued that the restrictions infringed upon their constitutional right to freedom of movement, particularly on federal roads.

"The roads which the government is barricading for us not to ply belong to the Federal Government," Garba stated, highlighting the federal jurisdiction over the roads. "Restricting vehicular movement on those roads is an infringement on our fundamental rights of movement as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution."

Calling for a revision of the executive order, the transporters demanded the immediate release of impounded trucks and the establishment of designated routes for truck movement. They also urged the construction of truck terminals to facilitate compliance with the order and suggested a reduction in the restriction time from 9:00 pm to 6:00 am to alleviate the hardship faced by truck owners and citizens.

The transporters vowed to employ all legal means to uphold their rights and announced a warning strike scheduled for April 3, 2024, to demonstrate their discontent until a satisfactory resolution is reached.

The standoff between the Plateau State government and transporters underscores broader issues surrounding governance, infrastructure, and the balance between regulation and individual rights in Nigeria's transportation sector. As stakeholders seek a compromise, the outcome of this dispute will likely shape future policies and relations between authorities and transport unions.