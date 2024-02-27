Plateau State Police Thwart Gunmen Attack, Arrest Key Suspects in Mabel Community

On Monday, Plateau State Police Command demonstrated exceptional valor by foiling an attempted assault by gunmen on residents of the Mabel community, located in Bokkos local government area. The swift response to a distress call around 7:30 pm on February 26, 2024, ensured the safety of women returning from a mining site, marking a significant victory in the fight against criminal activities in the region.

Advertisment

Timely Intervention and Arrests

Following the distress call, police forces were deployed to the scene, where they managed to rescue the targeted women and cause the assailants to flee. In a series of strategic law enforcement actions, the police apprehended individuals linked to various criminal activities. Among the arrested was Ado Abubakar, accused of being involved in the kidnapping of Lawan Sale and Sani Sale from Geleji village. Tragically, Sani Sale's body was later discovered in a decomposed state. Additionally, two suspects, Wudeana Dahiru and Usman Saidu, were caught transporting suspected stolen cattle, intending to deliver them to Jos, further demonstrating the police's commitment to dismantling criminal networks.

Preventive Measures and Community Safety

Advertisment

The Plateau State Police also showcased their proactive approach by successfully repelling a planned attack on communities in Mangu LGA on February 17, 2024. The engagement with the armed hoodlums resulted in no casualties, a testament to the effectiveness of the police's preventive measures. State Commissioner of Police, Hassan Yabanet, emphasized the significance of these incidents as part of the ongoing efforts to ensure public safety and combat crime in the region. Increased patrols and strategic deployments have been instituted to maintain peace and deter future criminal activities.

Strengthening Law Enforcement and Public Cooperation

The recent successes of the Plateau State Police highlight the importance of swift and coordinated responses to criminal threats. The arrests and prevention of attacks not only bring criminals to justice but also restore the community's faith in law enforcement agencies. The public is encouraged to continue cooperating with the police by reporting suspicious activities, as community involvement is crucial in the fight against crime. These developments signal a positive step forward in ensuring the safety and security of Plateau State residents, with law enforcement agencies remaining vigilant and prepared to counter any threats to peace.

The Plateau State Police's recent actions underscore the ongoing battle against criminal elements in the region. By thwarting attacks and apprehending suspects involved in heinous crimes, the police are sending a strong message that criminal activities will not be tolerated. As the community and law enforcement continue to work hand in hand, there is hope for enhanced security and a safer environment for all residents of Plateau State.