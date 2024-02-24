FTAN and SON Join Forces to Elevate Nigerian Tourism to Global Standards

In a bold move that promises to redefine the landscape of Nigerian tourism, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) and the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) have embarked on a groundbreaking partnership. This collaboration, announced following a high-profile meeting in Abuja between FTAN executives, led by President Nkereuwen Onung, and SON's Director General, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso, is poised to set a new benchmark in the industry, ensuring that Nigeria's tourism sector adheres to international best practices. At the heart of this initiative is a shared vision to polish the image of Nigerian tourism, presenting it as a crown jewel on the global stage.

The alliance between FTAN and SON marks a significant milestone in Nigeria's pursuit of excellence in tourism. Nkereuwen Onung, FTAN's President, emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership, underlining its potential to position Nigeria prominently within the ARSO TC, an esteemed international standardization body. This development is not only a nod to Nigeria's commitment to quality and standards but also an acknowledgment of the country's burgeoning influence on the African tourism stage.

Onung, serving as co-chair alongside a Ugandan counterpart, and the election of six Nigerians into pivotal roles within technical committee sub-groups, symbolizes a robust collaboration between the private sector and SON, aimed at navigating the complex landscape of international tourism standards.

Challenges and Optimism: Navigating the Road Ahead

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding this partnership, the road ahead is fraught with challenges. Onung candidly addressed the hurdles of ensuring conformity and compliance within the sector, particularly in the face of corruption. However, the resolve to overcome these obstacles is palpable, buoyed by optimism in the transformative leadership at SON under Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso. The upcoming conference organized by SON is viewed as a critical juncture to address the standardization challenges plaguing the industry, setting the stage for a comprehensive strategy to elevate Nigerian tourism.

In his reassurance to FTAN, SON's Director General, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to supporting the tourism and hospitality sector's journey towards international standardization. This pledge is a testament to the importance of standardization across all economic sectors, with tourism and hospitality being no exception.

The establishment of a Conformity Assessment desk specifically to aid the tourism sector is a clear indication of SON's dedication to improving relations with FTAN and, by extension, enhancing Nigeria's tourism standards. This partnership is a beacon of hope, signaling a future where Nigerian tourism is synonymous with excellence, quality, and international acclaim.