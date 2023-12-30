Peter Obi Visits IDPs, Donates N5 Million Following Deadly Attack

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, currently the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in Nigeria’s 2023 elections, has recently visited the internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State. This visit followed a ghastly armed attack on Christmas Eve that has left the nation in a state of mourning and despair.

Aid to the Affected Areas

Mr. Obi pledged a donation of N5 million to each affected area, a significant gesture to aid the victims of the violence. The devastation caused by the armed assault was immense, with the death toll rising over 190 across the local government areas. The presidential candidate expressed his dismay at the situation and has called for the government to take stronger measures in the protection of lives and property.

Rising Concerns Over Internal Displacement

One of the primary concerns voiced by Obi was the increasing number of internally displaced Nigerians. The tragedy of citizens having to seek refuge within their own country as a result of such attacks is deeply unsettling. The Chairman of Bokkos LGA, Monday Kassa, reported that there were over 4,000 IDPs in 12 camps in his local government alone. This situation underscores the critical state of insecurity currently plaguing Nigeria.

The Humanitarian Impact of the Attacks

The Christmas Eve attack resulted in 195 reported deaths and significant property destruction. Specifically, 148 deaths occurred in Bokkos LGA, 19 in Mangu LGA, and 27 in Barkin Ladi LGA. In total, 1,290 houses were burned in Bokkos, and one in Mangu LGA. The attackers also looted farm produce and destroyed properties as they butchered residents, a horrifying testament to the brutality of the assault.

In the wake of this tragedy, Obi’s visit and donation serve as a poignant reminder of the challenges Nigeria faces in terms of internal security. His call to the Federal Government to ensure the protection of Nigerians’ lives emphasizes the urgent need for effective measures to address these crises and their devastating humanitarian impact.