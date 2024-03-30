Peter Obi Explains Absence from Labour Party Convention, Stresses Focus on National Development

Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, has clarified his decision to abstain from attending the party's national convention in Anambra State, citing concerns over insufficient consultations with key stakeholders prior to the event. Obi expressed his views during an interview on Parallel Facts' X Space platform on Friday.

Obi underscored the importance of conducting thorough consultations with party stakeholders before convening such a crucial gathering. He lamented the lack of extensive consultations by the party leadership, led by Julius Abure, which ultimately led to his decision to forego attendance at the convention.

During the interview, Obi reiterated his commitment to advancing the cause of national development, emphasizing that his primary focus remains on building a better Nigeria rather than prioritizing the interests of a particular political party.

"We promised to build Nigeria, we did not promise to build a New Labour Party," Obi affirmed, emphasizing the broader vision of national transformation that transcends party affiliations.

Furthermore, Obi expressed support for the establishment of a structured framework for the 'Obidient' movement, highlighting the importance of such movements in the political process. He emphasized that it is a standard practice worldwide for movements to organize themselves into blocs and actively participate in the political arena.

The LP's national convention in Anambra State was marred by factional disputes, with two factions, led by Julius Abure and Apapa Lamidi respectively, vying for supremacy within the party. Despite opposition from the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to Abure's leadership, he was reelected during the contentious convention.

The absence of key figures like Peter Obi from the convention underscores the challenges facing the Labour Party and the broader political landscape in Nigeria. As stakeholders navigate internal conflicts and seek to consolidate their positions, the imperative of fostering unity and dialogue within the party becomes increasingly pronounced. Obi's remarks serve as a reminder of the need for inclusive and consultative approaches to address the multifaceted challenges confronting Nigeria's political parties and advance the collective aspirations of the Nigerian people.