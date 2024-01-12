en English
Nigeria

Peter Obi Donates N75 Million to Anambra Hospital: A Gesture of Philanthropy and Support

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:34 pm EST
Philanthropy and politics intersected in an uplifting way this week as Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate from Nigeria’s 2023 general elections, made a significant financial contribution to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Specialist Hospital in Nkpor, Anambra State. The donation, amounting to N75 million, exhibits Obi’s commitment to supporting the healthcare sector, particularly those institutions that serve the less privileged.

Obi’s Philanthropic Gesture

The sum of Obi’s donation includes a personal contribution of N15 million and an additional $50,000, the latter raised through Dr. Philip Ozuah, a New York-based paediatrician and a friend of Obi. This act of charity underscores Obi’s belief in the importance of investment in Nigeria’s health sector and his continued commitment to supporting critical sectors of the nation.

Impact on the Hospital’s Operations

Immaculate Heart of Mary Specialist Hospital, managed by the Immaculate Heart Sisters, is known for its effective management and charitable activities, including covering medical costs for indigent patients. The hospital does not receive government subsidies and relies heavily on such philanthropic gestures to operate. Obi’s donation is intended to assist the hospital in critical areas of need and support various health interventions, especially for those who cannot afford to pay for medical services.

Appreciation and Encouragement for Support

Rev. Mother Maureen Akabogu, the Proprietor of the hospital, and the CEO, Rev. Sister Maria-Nkiruka Okafor, expressed their gratitude for the donation. They underscored its importance in providing quality healthcare for all patients and urged other well-meaning Nigerians and donor agencies to follow in Obi’s footsteps by supporting the health and education sectors.

Obi’s significant donation highlights the crucial role of philanthropy in supplementing healthcare services in areas where government support may not reach. It also spotlights the importance that political figures can play outside their political roles, in this case, through charitable acts that can have a far-reaching impact on the health and well-being of the society.

0
Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

