Peter Obi Contemplates Exiting Labour Party Amidst Leadership Crisis

There are indications that Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, may part ways with the party if the ongoing leadership crisis persists.

During an engagement with his supporters on his Verified X space, hosted by Parallel Facts, the former Anambra State governor hinted at the possibility of leaving the Labour Party due to the protracted internal turmoil.

Obi expressed his commitment to focusing on his primary goal of making Nigeria work for all citizens, a vision that he and his supporters, known as the Obidient Movement, have embraced wholeheartedly. He emphasized that the crisis within the Labour Party was a distraction from this mission, one that neither he nor his supporters were willing to entertain.

"Our engagement is about Nigeria," Obi stated. "They are trying to change our focus. What we want to do is not about the Labour Party; it is about what the Obidients want to do about Nigeria."

He reiterated his dedication to addressing critical issues such as water supply, power, employment, and security, emphasizing the need to maintain focus on these pressing national concerns.

Drawing inspiration from his Christian faith, Obi referenced a biblical passage to underscore his approach to the situation. He emphasized his efforts to effect change within the Labour Party but made it clear that he would not allow the party's internal strife to derail his overarching goals.

"I tell you, I'm making spirited efforts to change them (LP), but I'm not going to die with them," Obi affirmed. "That will not stop what we set out to do. We will try to change them (LP); if we can't, we will leave them; we will not die with them."

Obi's contemplation of leaving the Labour Party comes after previously contesting as a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before switching to the Labour Party. His statement reflects a resolve to prioritize his vision for national development over party affiliations amidst the prevailing leadership crisis.