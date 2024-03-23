Peter Obi Allegedly Plotting Exit from Labour Party to Join SDP with El-Rufai, Claims Former Campaign Spokesperson

Amid escalating tensions between the Labour Party and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), a former spokesperson for the defunct Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has stirred controversy by alleging that Peter Obi plans to depart from the Labour Party and align himself with former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai in the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Claims of Political Transition

Daniel Bwala made the assertion via his official X account on Friday, linking the purported move by Peter Obi to the ongoing conflict within the Labour Party. The assertion comes amidst efforts by the Workers Party to remove its national head, Julius Abure, leading to internal strife within the party.

Context of the Feud

The conflict within the Labour Party intensified following disputes between party leadership and the country's workers union, notably the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC). Recent efforts to oust Julius Abure from his national leadership position have further fueled tensions within the party, prompting speculation about potential realignments in the political landscape.

In his statement, Bwala highlighted the legal backdrop of the dispute, referring to a court judgment affirming the Nigerian Labour Congress's ownership of the Labour Party. He suggested that as the NLC moves to assert control over the party, Peter Obi may seek refuge in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) alongside Nasir El-Rufai.

Uncertainty and Political Dynamics

The assertion by Daniel Bwala adds another layer of complexity to the already tumultuous political landscape, raising questions about the future trajectory of both the Labour Party and the broader political scene in Nigeria. While Peter Obi has yet to confirm or deny the claims, the possibility of significant political realignments underscores the fluid nature of Nigerian politics and the strategic calculations of key political actors.