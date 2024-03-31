PDP Urges Nigerians to Embrace Easter Spirit, Calls for Unity and National Rejuvenation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called upon Nigerians to embrace the spirit of Easter, using the occasion to strengthen their faith in God and promote national rejuvenation by fostering bonds of love and commitment towards one another, particularly amidst the current challenges facing the nation.

Advertisment

In a statement released by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, the leading opposition party encourages citizens not to be disheartened by the prevailing hardships, insecurity, and uncertainty in the country, but rather to maintain hope for a brighter future.

"The coming of Easter, the celebration of the triumph of life over death, serves as divine reassurance of the saving grace of God and His willingness to bring comfort in adverse situations," the statement reads.

The PDP urges Nigerians to strengthen unity and love by sharing with and supporting one another, emphasizing that collective solidarity is essential for the nation to overcome its current challenges.

Advertisment

Furthermore, the statement calls on leaders at all levels to prioritize the welfare and happiness of the people, renewing the virtue of selfless service in governance.

In light of the economic hardships faced by Nigerians, the PDP implores the Federal Government to take immediate action to address the high cost of essential commodities and services, including food and petroleum products, in order to alleviate the suffering of the populace.

The party extends its warmest wishes to Nigerians and wishes them a happy Easter celebration, emphasizing the importance of hope, unity, and compassion in overcoming adversity and building a better future for all.