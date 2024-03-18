PDP Extends Birthday Congratulations to Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended warm congratulations to Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on the occasion of his birthday, lauding his exemplary leadership qualities and significant contributions to the state's development.

Advertisment

Recognition of Mbah's Leadership Attributes

In a statement released by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP hailed Governor Mbah as a courageous, humble, and compassionate leader, recognizing his commitment to the welfare and progress of Enugu State and the nation as a whole.

Acknowledgment of Mbah's Career Achievements

Advertisment

Ologunagba highlighted Governor Mbah's illustrious career, which spans various roles including lawyer, entrepreneur, chief of staff, and commissioner for finance and economic development in Enugu State. He commended Mbah's service on sensitive government councils, underscoring his dedication to public service and governance.

Praise for Visionary Leadership

The PDP particularly celebrated Governor Mbah for his visionary leadership, noting his efforts in transforming Enugu State through significant infrastructure development and citizen empowerment initiatives. Ologunagba emphasized Governor Mbah's commitment to human capital development across critical sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, roads, housing, water resources, and manufacturing, aligning with the PDP's manifesto.

Conclusion

As Governor Peter Mbah marks another year of life, the PDP extends its best wishes for continued success and fulfillment in his endeavors. The party reaffirmed its support for Governor Mbah's administration and pledged to work collaboratively towards the advancement and prosperity of Enugu State and Nigeria as a whole.