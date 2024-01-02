en English
Africa

Pastor Sam Adeyemi Calls for Urgent Leadership Reform in Nigeria

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:57 am EST
Pastor Sam Adeyemi Calls for Urgent Leadership Reform in Nigeria

With an air of gravitas, Sam Adeyemi, the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Center, has sounded an alarm on the state of Nigeria’s leadership and governance. His stern admonition came during his recent appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, where he took a critical stance against the prevailing leadership culture in Africa, particularly Nigeria.

Leadership Culture in Need of Transformation

Adeyemi painted a stark picture of a system where leaders wield excessive power, while followers are notably subjugated. This, he said, is a structure that requires thorough transformation. The pastor’s comments are in line with the increasing discontent among Nigerians, who bear the brunt of a governance system that appears to prioritize the interests of the elite over the welfare of the masses.

(Read Also: President Bola Tinubu’s New Year’s Address: A Look Back and a Vision for Nigeria’s Future)

Older Generation’s Responsibility

The onus, Adeyemi emphasized, lies with the older generations, including political and religious leaders. These individuals, he believes, must shoulder the responsibility to correct the nation’s course. His call to action is not without urgency. He forewarned that the increasing suffering among Nigerians, if unchecked, could potentially escalate into a national crisis.

Role of the Elite Class

The elite class, comprising political figures, business magnates, and heads of religious institutions, must convene to discuss Nigeria’s trajectory, shared values, governance systems, and the structural changes necessary for progress. Adeyemi sees this as a pivotal step towards steering Nigeria towards a more democratic society where leaders serve rather than dominate.

(Read Also: Lagos Real Estate Market to Remain Resilient Despite Economic Challenges)

Role of Education and Economic Empowerment

The pastor also highlighted the crucial role of high-quality education, the modeling of good leadership, economic empowerment, and infrastructure development in shifting Nigerian society’s beliefs, values, and culture. The younger, more informed generation, he affirmed, will soon demand accountability and leadership from their leaders.

In the same vein, Rev. Godspower Ugboh has called for urgent societal change in Nigeria following the horrific massacre of at least 140 people in the country’s north-central Plateau state. This appeal underscores the pressing need for a restructuring of Nigeria’s leadership and governance systems.

0
Africa Nigeria
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

