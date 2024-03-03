Pastor Peter Yakubu Champions Youth Morality Through Biblepaedia Quiz in Lagos

Amid concerns over youth moral decline, Pastor Peter Yakubu of Prevailing Life Ministries took a novel approach by launching Biblepaedia, a bible quiz competition aimed at engaging youths positively and instilling moral values through scriptural knowledge. Held at the Prevailers' Arena, the event drew participants from various churches around Lagos, eager to become the inaugural champions and claim significant cash prizes.

Advertisment

The competition, meticulously planned to ensure fairness and knowledge testing, featured contestants from 25 churches answering a range of questions from the Bible. The questions, vetted by the Rhema Bible Training Institute, spanned both the Old and New Testaments, challenging participants to showcase their biblical literacy under the pressure of a ticking clock. The audience, comprising parents, fellow contestants, and church members, watched with bated breath as the competition unfolded.

A Divine Inspiration

Pastor Yakubu viewed the Biblepaedia as more than just a competition; it was a mission to combat the pervasive 'get rich quick' mentality and provide a wholesome alternative for young minds. Supported by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and other Christian organizations, the event underscores a growing recognition of the church's role in addressing societal issues through creative and engaging initiatives. Yakubu's vision extends beyond Lagos, aspiring to make the Biblepaedia a national event that can foster unity and spiritual growth among the youth across different regions.

The success of the inaugural Biblepaedia competition, with substantial prizes awarded to the top teams, demonstrates the potential of such initiatives to make a meaningful difference in the lives of young people. Pastor Yakubu, inspired by Engr. Kehinde Osikoya, sees this event as just the beginning, with plans to introduce more programs aimed at empowering the youth.