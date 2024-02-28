Pastor Ekama Maxwell Arrested for Assaulting Pregnant Teachers in Delta, Nigeria

In a shocking incident, Ekama Maxwell, pastor of Kingdom Life Charismatic Church, has been arrested by the Nigerian Police Force in Delta State, Nigeria, following allegations of assaulting two pregnant teachers. The incident, which unfolded in Sapele's Gana area, has sparked widespread condemnation and raised serious concerns about safety in educational environments.

According to reports, the altercation began when a teacher disciplined Ekama's son for engaging in a fight with another student and making threats. This disciplinary action prompted Ekama to mobilize six individuals and storm the school premises.

It is alleged that he directed his followers to attack the teacher responsible for disciplining his son, resulting in the assault of two pregnant teachers who were caught in the fray. The severity of the assault led to one teacher fainting while the other experienced significant breathing difficulties, necessitating hospitalization for both.

Police Intervention and Arrests

The Delta State Police was swift in responding to the incident, leading to the arrest of Ekama Maxwell and four others involved in the assault. Despite attempts to reach Delta State Police Spokesman, Edafe Bright, for comments, a reliable security source confirmed the arrests, stating that the individuals are currently in custody and under investigation. The source further revealed that the victims are receiving medical attention, highlighting the authorities' commitment to ensuring justice and the safety of educational staff.

The attack has elicited a strong response from the community, with many calling for stringent measures to protect teachers and students within educational settings. This incident not only raises questions about the safety of educators but also about the implications of unchecked aggression and the role of parents in addressing conflicts involving their children.