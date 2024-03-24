Partisan Divide: PDP and APC Clash Over Governor Oyebanji's Performance in Ekiti State

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State have found themselves at odds over the performance of Governor Biodun Oyebanji's administration. The disagreement, primarily sparked by former Commissioner for Works in Ekiti State, Funmi Ogun, and the Ekiti APC, underscores the contrasting perspectives on the governance landscape in the state.

PDP's Critique: Misplaced Priorities and Economic Hardship

Funmi Ogun, eyeing the Ekiti governorship seat under the PDP banner, criticized the Oyebanji-led APC government for what she deemed as a lack of tangible progress. Ogun questioned the prioritization of projects, particularly citing the ongoing flyover bridge project as a misallocation of resources in the face of economic challenges. She lamented the perceived disconnect between government expenditures and the prevailing hardships experienced by Ekiti residents.

APC's Defense: People-Centered Projects and Positive Impact

In response, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, refuted Ogun's assertions, highlighting the tangible benefits of Governor Oyebanji's initiatives. Dipe emphasized the positive impact of people-centered projects, such as the flyover bridge and infrastructure development, on the lives of Ekiti residents. He touted the administration's record of addressing welfare concerns, including timely payment of salaries, pensions, and gratuities, as evidence of effective governance.

Partisan Perspectives: Assessing Governance Through Different Lenses

The clash between the PDP and APC reflects the partisan nature of political discourse in Ekiti State. While the PDP criticizes perceived shortcomings and advocates for a return to power in 2026, the APC defends its track record and emphasizes the tangible benefits experienced by residents under Governor Oyebanji's leadership. As the debate continues, the assessment of governance in Ekiti remains deeply influenced by partisan affiliations and contrasting narratives.