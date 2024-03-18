Parish Priest Advocates for Support of Local Products to Strengthen Naira

Rev. Fr. Joseph Agbazi, the Parish Priest of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State, has urged Nigerians to rally behind local products as a means of bolstering the strength of the naira. In his Sunday sermon, Agbazi emphasized the detrimental impact of overreliance on foreign goods on the nation's currency, highlighting the importance of supporting local industries to stimulate economic growth and stability.

Prioritizing Naira Transactions

Agbazi stressed the significance of prioritizing the use of the naira for domestic transactions over foreign currencies. He called on Nigerians to embrace locally made cars, clothes, shoes, building materials, and other goods, urging them to refrain from using dollars or other foreign currencies for transactions within the country. By adopting this approach, Agbazi believes the nation's currency will appreciate, leading to a stronger economy.

Call for Ethical Leadership

In addition to advocating for support of local products, the priest called on politicians to eschew greed and prioritize the utilization of the nation's resources for development. Agbazi emphasized the need for ethical leadership and responsible governance to ensure the effective utilization of Nigeria's abundant resources for the benefit of its citizens.

Investment in Education

Agbazi emphasized the importance of investing in education as a catalyst for national development. He urged the government to allocate more resources to the education sector to enhance its quality and attract foreign teachers and students. By prioritizing education, Agbazi believes Nigeria can improve its human capital and position itself for sustainable development and prosperity.

Rev. Fr. Joseph Agbazi's call for supporting local products, promoting the use of the naira, and advocating for ethical leadership and investment in education reflects a holistic approach to addressing economic challenges and fostering national development. As Nigerians heed these calls and embrace initiatives to strengthen the local economy, the nation can move closer to realizing its full potential and improving the quality of life for its citizens.