Paramount Ruler of Bayelsa's Igbomotoru Communities Exposes Terrorist Gang's Reign of Terror

HRH Ayibaikie Aseimighen Ofongo, the Paramount Ruler of Bayelsa State's Igbomotoru Communities, unveiled a harrowing account of his exile orchestrated by a terrorist gang now infamous for the recent deaths of Delta State troops. Speaking from Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State, Ofongo recounted how the relentless violence of the group forced him into exile three years ago.

Advertisment

Defiance Against Lawlessness: The King's Stand Against Militancy

Ofongo, a retired army officer, vehemently opposed the illicit activities of the militant gang within his nation. Despite threats to his life, he stood firm in his refusal to condone their unlawful acts, advocating instead for peaceful resolution of grievances with oil companies through proper channels of communication. His exile was a consequence of his unwavering opposition to the gang's reign of terror, which ultimately led to his displacement from his community.

Military Intervention and Community Support: Towards Restoring Peace

Commending the recent military operations targeting the militant group in the Igbomotoru Communities, Ofongo affirmed the necessity of apprehending the insurgent commander and his cohorts. He clarified that the military's actions were targeted towards the militant gang responsible for the deaths of soldiers in Delta State, emphasizing that innocent civilians were not targeted in the operations. Additionally, he appealed to the federal government to establish a permanent army formation in Igbomotoru Community to curb criminal activities and ensure lasting peace and security.

In conclusion, Ofongo urged continued collaboration between the military and the community to apprehend all suspects involved in the heinous crimes, reaffirming their commitment to assisting authorities in bringing perpetrators to justice and restoring peace to the region.