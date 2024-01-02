OYOSUBEB Chairman Warns Against Financial Malpractices, Stresses Professional Ethics

In a strong admonishment to staff and management, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, Executive Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYOSUBEB), emphasized the importance of financial integrity and professional diligence at an interfaith prayer meeting in Ibadan. This came in the wake of several petitions pointing to fraudulent activities by staff members of the Board.

Zero Tolerance for Financial Malpractices

Dr. Adeniran conveyed a clear message: financial malpractices would not be tolerated. The Board, he said, would take severe action against anyone found guilty of such violations. The warning is a response to numerous petitions alleging fraudulent activities by some staff members. The Chairman urged everyone to adhere strictly to professional ethics and carry out their responsibilities with utmost sincerity.

The Role of Educators and the Board

Highlighting the crucial role of headteachers, teachers, and the entire board in repositioning and advancing the state’s basic education sector, Adeniran stressed the need for dedication to duty. He also underlined the potential damage that sharp practices could inflict on the reputation of the Board and the State.

Call for Rededication and Synergy

Adeniran encouraged the staff to rededicate themselves to their duties. He appreciated their professional conduct and conveyed the Oyo State Government’s ongoing support for the workers. Mrs. Olaide Ladipo, the Co-ordinating Director of OYOSUBEB, echoed these sentiments, speaking on the importance of worker and management synergy amidst emerging trends in basic education administration.