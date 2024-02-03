Oyo State Seals Christ Life Church Over Noise Pollution

In an audacious move to protect citizens' rights to a serene environment, the Oyo State Government sealed the premises of an Ibadan-based branch of Christ Life Church, located in Golden Estate, Oluyole, on account of noise pollution. This decisive action follows several unsuccessful attempts by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources to mitigate the discomfort caused to residents by the church's loud activities.

Despite numerous methods of communication, such as official letters, phone calls, and a visit from ministry officials on November 9, 2023, the church failed to lower its sound levels. Measurements taken during the official visit revealed that noise levels during praise and worship sessions averaged 74 decibels. This figure significantly breaches the state's environmental regulations, which cap residential noise limits at 65 decibels during the day.

A Stalemate: Resolution Meeting Inconclusive

A meeting scheduled for November 29, 2023, with the intent to resolve the issue, ended without the church signing an undertaking to address the problem. The church's leadership claimed they required approval from their headquarters before making any commitments. However, this move was seen as a delay tactic, further escalating the tensions between the church and local residents.

After the church failed to comply with the regulations and did not report back as agreed on December 4, 2023, the government, represented by Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Architect Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, decided to seal the premises. This action was taken to prevent further escalation of tensions and to uphold the state's commitment to maintaining a healthy and peaceful environment.