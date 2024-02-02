Oyo State Government Suspends Traditional Ruler: Implications and Expectations

The Oyo State Government, under the stewardship of Governor Seyi Makinde, has effectuated the suspension of Oba Babalola Gbolagade, the traditional ruler of Ido town, located in the Ido Local Government Area. This significant decision was publicized by Mr. Suleiman Olanrewaju, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, on Friday.

Suspension Grounds

The Governor's action is firmly rooted in legal provisions. Specifically, it is based on the authority conferred to him under sections 26(1) and (2) of the Chiefs Law, Cap. 28 Vol I, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000. This move underscores the government's commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that traditional rulers adhere to the principles of good governance and ethical conduct.

Following this suspension, which was effectively put into place the day prior to the announcement, Oba Gbolagade was mandated to surrender any government property in his custody. The handover is to be facilitated by the chairman of the Ido Local Government Area. This directive highlights the repercussions of the suspension, significantly curtailing the powers and privileges that the traditional ruler previously enjoyed.