Over 8 Million Lagosians Battle Water Crisis Amid Privatization Concerns

Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has raised alarms over the predicament facing over eight million Lagos residents due to inadequate access to potable water, casting a shadow on the city's mega-city status. This revelation came to light during the annual World Water Day, underlining the stark contrast between the city's ambition and the harsh realities of its inhabitants.

Privatization vs. Public Welfare

The heart of the issue, as outlined by CAPPA CEO Akinbode Oluwafemi, lies in the state's approach to managing water amenities. By prioritizing profit over people, the government has inadvertently compromised vital public utilities. This has not only led to a deterioration in the quality and accessibility of water but has also underscored the broader implications of commodifying essential public resources. In Lagos alone, the quest for privatization has left approximately 60% of its population in a dire situation, struggling with the accessibility of clean water.

Gombe's Water Woes

Parallel to Lagos' challenges, Gombe State also grapples with water supply issues, despite the government's hefty monthly expenditure of N150 million to ensure clean water. Gombe State Commissioner for Water, Environment, and Forest Resources, Mohammed Fawu, pinpointed illegal connections and the geographical challenges of pumping water from the lower elevation of the Dadinkowa Treatment Plant to the reservoir as significant obstacles. The illicit activities, coupled with the logistical hurdles, have drastically reduced water distribution, affecting the metropolis's supply.

Call to Action

In response to these challenges, CAPPA and other civil society organizations have urged the Nigerian government to reconsider its stance on water privatization. They advocate for a model of democratic ownership and public control of water services, emphasizing the need for investments in public water infrastructure. This call to action resonates with the broader struggle against the privatization of essential services, highlighting the critical need for a shift towards policies that prioritize human rights and access to basic amenities.

The struggle for access to potable water in Lagos and Gombe serves as a poignant reminder of the broader implications of privatizing essential services. It underlines the urgent need for a paradigm shift in how public resources are managed, urging a move away from profit-driven models towards ones that prioritize public welfare and access to basic human needs. As these discussions continue, the plight of millions serves as a catalyst for change, challenging policymakers to rethink strategies that have long-term impacts on the well-being of their constituents.