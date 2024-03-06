Over 300 Inmates Found Without Case Files in Kano Custodial Centre, Police Vow Action

In a startling revelation, the Solicitors Scheme Advisory Committee, led by Kano State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad-Hussaini Gumel, uncovered over 300 awaiting trial inmates at Kurmawa Custodial Centre, Kano, devoid of proper case documentation. This discovery was made during the committee's unannounced visits to various detention facilities, highlighting a significant oversight in the administration of justice. The committee, established by Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, aims to address human rights violations and expedite legal processes for those unjustly detained.

The probe into Kurmawa Custodial Centre's practices unveiled a grim scenario where inmates, some detained for years, lacked basic legal documentation, including case diaries and criminal records. An official at the centre disclosed the absence of specific courts for charging many inmates, with some detainees having never been formally charged.

Additionally, the lack of legal representation for numerous inmates further exacerbates their plight, leaving them in a state of legal limbo. Among the detainees, Ibrahim Dala and Yahya Usman shared their harrowing experiences of being held without trial since 2009 and 2017, respectively, casting a spotlight on the systemic failures of the justice system.

Committee's Response and Assurances

Following the distressing findings, Commissioner Gumel assured that measures are being taken to address the identified issues promptly. The committee's work includes documenting these cases and forwarding them to relevant authorities for immediate action.

This initiative aligns with broader efforts to reform the justice system, including the integration of technology to connect inmates with pro bono legal services, as exemplified by the Citizens Gavel Foundation for Social Justice. These steps are crucial in rectifying the injustices faced by detainees and ensuring their rights are upheld.