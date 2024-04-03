Osun State University Appoints Acting Bursar Following Tenure Completion

The Management of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has announced the appointment of Hammed Olugbenga Adams as the Acting Bursar, succeeding Bolarinwa Feruke, whose tenure concluded on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

According to Ademola Adesoji, the university's spokesperson, the appointment of Adams was approved by Professor Wale Oladipo, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, on behalf of the apex decision-making body of the University.

Adesoji explained that the decision to appoint Adams was made to prevent any administrative gap following the completion of Feruke's tenure. Adams, who previously served as the Deputy Bursar since October 1, 2022, has risen through the ranks within the university.

The announcement clarified that the University had previously advertised positions for the Registrar, Bursar, and Librarian on November 27, 2023. However, due to Feruke's tenure ending before the completion of the selection process, Adams was appointed as the Acting Bursar.

Adams is expected to assume office on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, and will serve in the capacity of Acting Bursar until the completion of the selection process for the University's third substantive Bursar.