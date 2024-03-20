Osun State Governor Inaugurates Primary Health Care Task Force

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has taken steps to bolster the efficiency of the Primary Health Care System by inaugurating a Primary Health Care Task Force. The task force, according to the Governor, is tasked with developing strategic plans to enhance Primary Health Care services across the state.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi, Governor Adeleke stressed the importance of prioritizing the health sector in Osun State. He affirmed his administration's commitment to improving health care delivery for the benefit of the people.

The Commissioner for Health, Jola Akintola, expressed gratitude to the Governor for his prompt attention to health matters, which has yielded positive outcomes. He assured that the inaugurated task force members are dedicated to fulfilling the Governor's vision of ensuring the health and well-being of every citizen in Osun State.

During a presentation by Dr. Oluyemi Ogundun, notable improvements in the primary health sector were highlighted, including enhanced access to health care, increased compliance rates, and improved availability of health facilities. Dr. Ogundun noted significant progress under the current administration compared to previous years.