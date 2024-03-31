Osun State Governor Assures Continued Distribution of Food Palliatives

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reiterated the government's commitment to providing food palliatives to residents of the state.

The state government has commenced the distribution of rice to residents in preparation for both the Easter and Eid-l-Fitr celebrations.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson to Governor Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed, it was announced that the distribution would encompass all major population groups in the state.

Governor Adeleke emphasized that the state government, in collaboration with the Federal Government, is working to distribute more palliatives to alleviate the suffering of the people.

"Our government is focused on providing both physical and stomach infrastructure for the benefit of our people," Governor Adeleke remarked. "I am committed to building both physical infrastructure like roads and providing food support to our citizens. We are addressing both sides with success."

He reassured the people of Osun State that despite challenges, the government would not be deterred from completing infrastructure projects and providing necessary support to tackle hunger, deprivation, high inflation, and economic challenges.

"As we witness the development of flyover bridges in the state, we will also continue to ensure that our people have access to food and interventions to address the current economic hardships," Governor Adeleke concluded.