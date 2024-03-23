Osun PDP Defends Adeleke's Decision to Implement Contract Review White Paper, Challenges APC's Criticism

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state has strongly criticized the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state for questioning Governor Ademola Adeleke's decision to implement the white paper on contract awards during the previous administration of Adegboyega Oyetola. In a statement issued by the state Chairman, Sunday Bisi, the PDP condemned the APC's reaction and urged the implementation panel to commence its work without delay.

Implementation Panel's Mandate

The Osun State Government recently announced the inauguration of an implementation panel tasked with reviewing contracts awarded by the Oyetola administration. The PDP emphasized the importance of this panel in bringing transparency and accountability to governance, dismissing APC's concerns as attempts to evade accountability for their actions during their tenure.

Adeleke's Commitment to Accountability

Governor Adeleke's decision to implement the white paper reflects his commitment to transparency and accountability in governance. The PDP clarified that the contract review process began in 2022, culminating in the issuance of a white paper with recommendations for implementation. The party emphasized that the state government is obligated to uphold the rule of law and ensure that perpetrators of corruption are held accountable, regardless of their political affiliations.

Calls for Action and Accountability

The PDP urged the implementation committee to act decisively and within the ambit of the law to prosecute those found guilty of fraudulent activities and other irregularities uncovered during the contract review process. Additionally, the party refuted allegations against members of the Adeleke family's involvement in state contracts, emphasizing their commitment to supporting good governance in Osun state.

As Governor Adeleke demonstrates statesmanship by his resolve to implement the white paper, the PDP commended his leadership and called on all relevant state agencies to uphold the rule of law in addressing fake news and malicious allegations. The party reiterated its commitment to promoting accountability, transparency, and good governance in Osun state, urging the implementation committee to carry out its mandate diligently and without fear or favor.