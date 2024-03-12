Osun APC Disputes Appointment of New Owa of Igbajo Amidst Legal Controversy

The Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised objections to the government's decision to appoint a new Owa of Igbajo, citing ongoing legal disputes surrounding the position. Tajudeen Lawal, the party's chairman, criticized the move, asserting that unresolved lawsuits still surrounded the vacant stool. The controversy stems from the removal of Prince Gboyega Famoodun, the former Owa of Igbajo, by the Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration in November 2022. Famoodun, who was initially appointed by the previous APC-led government, faced removal shortly after Adeleke assumed office. The appointment of Prince Ademola Makinde as the new Owa of Igbajo by the Osun State Executive Council further fueled the dispute.

Legal Battles Cast Doubt on Owa of Igbajo Appointment

The appointment of Prince Ademola Makinde as the new Owa of Igbajo has reignited tensions amidst ongoing legal battles surrounding the position. The Osun APC, led by Tajudeen Lawal, has raised concerns about the legitimacy of the appointment, highlighting unresolved lawsuits and the contentious removal of the former Owa, Prince Gboyega Famoodun. The controversy underscores the complex interplay between political transitions and traditional governance in Osun State.

Governor Adeleke Faces Backlash Over Monarchical Appointments

Governor Ademola Adeleke's decision to appoint a new Owa of Igbajo has sparked backlash from the Osun APC, with Tajudeen Lawal condemning the move as premature and contentious. Lawal questioned the governor's authority to make such appointments amid ongoing legal disputes, emphasizing the need for a fair and transparent resolution to the longstanding controversy. The appointment of Prince Ademola Makinde as the new Owa of Igbajo raises questions about the intersection of political power and traditional authority in Osun State, highlighting the challenges of governance in a complex and dynamic socio-political landscape.