Onitsha Traders Battle LG Chairman Over Market Demolition, Seek Governor Soludo's Intervention

Traders at Onitsha's plank market in Anambra State are in a standoff with Emeka Orji, the Transition Committee Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government Area, over recent demolition actions deemed high-handed and without due legal process. Represented by their lawyer, Clifford Okoye, the traders have elevated their grievances to the legal arena, challenging Orji's actions in court and appealing to Governor Chukwuma Soludo for authoritative intervention.

Legal Battles and Accusations

The conflict escalated when the council, led by Orji, demolished a traders' plaza in 2023, ignoring ongoing legal proceedings and without providing prior notice to the affected parties. Okoye noted that the demolition not only destroyed property but also saw goods within the plaza confiscated and allegedly sold off. With a court hearing that went unattended by Orji or his legal representatives, the traders' plight has gained urgency, prompting calls for Governor Soludo's intervention to prevent further governmental disrepute.

Government's Stance and Safety Concerns

In response to the traders' accusations, Paul Onuachara, speaking on behalf of the council, defended the demolition. Asserting that the destroyed structures were illegally erected under high tension wires, Onuachara highlighted the council's efforts in sensitizing the traders about the dangers such constructions posed. Despite these claims, the traders and their legal representation argue that the demolition was executed with neither adequate notice nor adherence to proper legal procedures, reflecting a blatant disregard for law and trader welfare by the council.

Escalating Tensions and Calls for Peace

The dispute has not only strained relations between the traders and local government officials but has also cast a spotlight on the governance style of the local council under Orji's leadership. As the case awaits its next hearing, the traders' determination to seek justice and protect their livelihoods remains steadfast. Meanwhile, the community looks to Governor Soludo for his much-needed mediation to resolve a conflict that underscores deeper issues of administrative conduct and respect for legal norms within Anambra State's local governance.

This confrontation in Onitsha South underscores the delicate balance between urban planning enforcement and safeguarding the economic interests of local traders. As the situation unfolds, the outcomes of this legal battle may set significant precedents for governance and trader relations in Anambra State, potentially influencing policy and administrative actions in local governments across Nigeria.