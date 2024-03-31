One Dies in Tragic Death in Ogun State River

The Ogun State Police Command has reported the tragic death of Sunday Ogah, a man from Benue State, who drowned in Eyinwa River on Saturday.

Omolola Odutola, spokesperson for the Ogun Police Command, confirmed that Sunday Ogah drowned in the river.

According to the statement issued by Odutola, the incident was reported by Otusanya Abayomi, a resident of Igbe Ilara Ikorodu, Lagos State. Abayomi informed the Odogbolu Divisional Police Station that he had come to his community with his friend Sunday Ogah from Benue State. However, Ogah left without informing anyone of his destination.

Later, it was discovered that Ogah had gone to swim in Eyinwa River, where he drowned.

Efforts were made by the police, along with local divers, to locate Ogah's body, but they were unsuccessful.

Odutola stated that the police are still working to recover Ogah's body and to notify his family of the tragic incident.

Additionally, Commissioner of Police Alamutu Abiodun expressed condolences to Ogah's family and assured that the command is committed to promoting public safety and preventing similar tragedies in the future.

He also cautioned young people against swimming in rivers with unpredictable depths.