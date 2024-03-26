Ondo State Governor Vows Collaboration with Immigration Service to Tackle Illegal Immigration

In a bid to address the challenge of illegal immigration within Ondo State, Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa welcomed the management team of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Ondo State Command, to his office on Tuesday. During the visit, Governor Aiyedatiwa reiterated the commitment of the State Government to collaborate closely with the Immigration Service to curb the activities of illegal immigrants.

Emphasizing Data Accuracy and Collaborative Efforts

Governor Aiyedatiwa stressed the importance of accurate data collection and cooperation between the government and the Immigration Service to effectively tackle the problem of illegal immigration. He commended the Immigration Service for their ongoing efforts in identifying and apprehending illegal immigrants, highlighting the crucial role they play in maintaining security and order within the state.

Addressing Infrastructure Concerns and Operational Support

Acknowledging the significance of rehabilitating structures at the Immigration Service office, Governor Aiyedatiwa assured officials that their requests would be reviewed and addressed accordingly. He encouraged the Immigration Service to formalize their requests through a written memo for proper documentation and action. Additionally, Governor Aiyedatiwa recognized the urgent need for operational vehicles within security outfits and assured officials of the government's commitment to procure vehicles to support all security agencies in the state.

Expression of Gratitude and Recognition

State Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service, Ondo State Command, Grace Olaitan Adeoye, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to connect with Governor Aiyedatiwa and his administration. She highlighted the vital role of the Immigration Service in Ondo State and acknowledged the support received thus far. Controller Adeoye also presented requests for the rehabilitation of certain structures at their office. Moreover, Governor Aiyedatiwa was honored with an award of excellence by Controller Grace Olaitan Adeoye, who commended the Governor's leadership style and the service's impression of it.

The meeting, attended by top government officials including the Deputy Governor, Chief of Staff, Head of Service, Commissioners, and Special Advisers, underscored the collaborative efforts between the state government and security agencies to address security challenges and safeguard the well-being of residents in Ondo State.