en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Ondo State Governor Aiyedatiwa Urges Timely Completion of Infrastructure Projects

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:45 am EST
Ondo State Governor Aiyedatiwa Urges Timely Completion of Infrastructure Projects

The Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has ordered a swift resume to the ongoing infrastructure projects across the state, demonstrating his firm commitment to completing several road construction and rehabilitation tasks. The directive includes a significant rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of 60 kilometers of roads to be completed within the next three months.

Ongoing Projects in Focus

Key roads earmarked for immediate attention include the Oda-Ijoka and Owo dualization projects, the Arigidi-Ogbagi Akoko, and the OAUSTECH internal roads. The governor has also identified several projects for urgent completion, including the Owo township dualisation, Akure’s Oba Osupa – Oluwatuyi – Ijoka dualization, the Oda dual carriage completion, the Akure flyover, and a construction of 15.89 kilometers of selected roads in Ondo township.

Commitment to Completion

Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s commitment was communicated through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ebenezer Adeniyan. The directive was further reinforced by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Allen Idowu, who has conveyed the governor’s readiness to provide the necessary resources and ensured the contractors of timely payments for their work.

Response from Contractors

The contractors have expressed their willingness to step up their efforts to meet the governor’s set deadlines. In response to the governor’s directive, ministry officials have been mobilized to support the swift and successful completion of the projects.

0
Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
7 mins ago
Timi Dakolo Celebrates Southern Nigeria in New Single 'Men of the South'
Acclaimed Nigerian artist, Timi Dakolo has unveiled a captivating new single titled ‘Men of the South’. This musical tribute celebrates the wealth, tenacity, and cultural heritage of the people from the southern region of his home country, Nigeria. Embracing the Rich Cultural Tapestry Produced by the renowned Masterkraft, ‘Men of the South’ showcases Dakolo’s soulful
Timi Dakolo Celebrates Southern Nigeria in New Single 'Men of the South'
Unlawful Detention in Nigeria: Media Report and Advocacy Secure Release of 16-year-old Boy
3 hours ago
Unlawful Detention in Nigeria: Media Report and Advocacy Secure Release of 16-year-old Boy
Benue State Takes Strides in Infrastructure and Public Service Development
3 hours ago
Benue State Takes Strides in Infrastructure and Public Service Development
Aliko Dangote Launches Major Oil Refinery in Nigeria Amid Investigation
52 mins ago
Aliko Dangote Launches Major Oil Refinery in Nigeria Amid Investigation
Nigerian Female Soldier Accuses Senior Officers of Abuse and Misconduct
2 hours ago
Nigerian Female Soldier Accuses Senior Officers of Abuse and Misconduct
Brigadier General Sani Ahmed Announces Decade-High Agricultural Yield in Zamfara State
3 hours ago
Brigadier General Sani Ahmed Announces Decade-High Agricultural Yield in Zamfara State
Latest Headlines
World News
Alarming Rise in Mumps Cases Triggers Health Alert in Alappuzha
1 min
Alarming Rise in Mumps Cases Triggers Health Alert in Alappuzha
Breathwork: Australia's Rising Wellness Trend
2 mins
Breathwork: Australia's Rising Wellness Trend
Minnesota Wild's Quest for Redemption: A Crucial Encounter with Arizona Coyotes
2 mins
Minnesota Wild's Quest for Redemption: A Crucial Encounter with Arizona Coyotes
South African Political Parties Advocate for Overhaul of National Student Financial Aid Scheme
2 mins
South African Political Parties Advocate for Overhaul of National Student Financial Aid Scheme
Republican Reevaluation: The Changing Dynamics of Abortion Legislation in the Post-Roe Landscape
3 mins
Republican Reevaluation: The Changing Dynamics of Abortion Legislation in the Post-Roe Landscape
Chelsea FC Match Interrupted by Unusual Film Promo: Fans' Frustration and Film Mystery
3 mins
Chelsea FC Match Interrupted by Unusual Film Promo: Fans' Frustration and Film Mystery
Ecuador's VAT Increase Proposal Sparks Political Debate Amid Rising Crime
3 mins
Ecuador's VAT Increase Proposal Sparks Political Debate Amid Rising Crime
Vegas Golden Knights' Prospect Mathieu Cataford Signs NHL Entry-Level Contract
3 mins
Vegas Golden Knights' Prospect Mathieu Cataford Signs NHL Entry-Level Contract
Chris Sabin Weighs in on TNA Hard To Kill 2024 Event
4 mins
Chris Sabin Weighs in on TNA Hard To Kill 2024 Event
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
36 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
48 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app