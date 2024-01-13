Ondo State Governor Aiyedatiwa Urges Timely Completion of Infrastructure Projects

The Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has ordered a swift resume to the ongoing infrastructure projects across the state, demonstrating his firm commitment to completing several road construction and rehabilitation tasks. The directive includes a significant rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of 60 kilometers of roads to be completed within the next three months.

Ongoing Projects in Focus

Key roads earmarked for immediate attention include the Oda-Ijoka and Owo dualization projects, the Arigidi-Ogbagi Akoko, and the OAUSTECH internal roads. The governor has also identified several projects for urgent completion, including the Owo township dualisation, Akure’s Oba Osupa – Oluwatuyi – Ijoka dualization, the Oda dual carriage completion, the Akure flyover, and a construction of 15.89 kilometers of selected roads in Ondo township.

Commitment to Completion

Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s commitment was communicated through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ebenezer Adeniyan. The directive was further reinforced by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Allen Idowu, who has conveyed the governor’s readiness to provide the necessary resources and ensured the contractors of timely payments for their work.

Response from Contractors

The contractors have expressed their willingness to step up their efforts to meet the governor’s set deadlines. In response to the governor’s directive, ministry officials have been mobilized to support the swift and successful completion of the projects.