Ondo State Clears 2014 Retirees’ Gratuity: A Significant Step Towards Welfare

In a significant move towards addressing the longstanding gratuity payments for the state’s civil servants, Ondo State in Nigeria, under the leadership of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has taken decisive action. A sum of N1.2 billion has been sanctioned by the Governor to entirely settle the gratuity dues for retirees from the year 2014. This decision follows the footsteps of the previous settlements made for the retirees of 2013, which were completed in 2023, and for some retirees from the years 2011 and 2012 belonging to the local government.

Financial Commitment To Retirees

This significant financial commitment is a testament to the state’s dedication to resolve the pile-up of gratuity payments that has been a long-standing concern among the former civil servants. This move not only clears the dues but also ensures the welfare of its retired workforce, reflecting the administration’s concern for its citizen’s well-being post-service.

Allocation for Pensions

In addition to this, the state has earmarked N320 million for the monthly pensions of all other pensioner categories. This allocation amounts to approximately N2.7 billion annually, further demonstrating the state’s commitment to its retirees. The announcement was made by Sina Adeyeye, the Press Officer at the Office of the Head of Service.

Cheque Distribution

According to Adeyeye, the retirees will receive their cheques this coming Thursday. The cheques will be distributed at an event that will take place at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure. This is where Governor Aiyedatiwa will be flagging off the distribution to the beneficiaries. This move marks a significant milestone in the state’s journey towards ensuring the financial well-being of its former civil servants.