Ondo PDP Gubernatorial Aspirant Calls for Fair Primary Process

Adeolu Akinwunmi, a gubernatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state, has urged the state and National Working Committees of the party to ensure a level playing field for all aspirants vying for the party's ticket.

Speaking in Akure, the state capital, after obtaining the party's nomination form as the first aspirant to declare his candidacy for the state governorship election, Akinwunmi emphasized the importance of fairness in the party's primary process.

"I advise the party leaders to uphold fairness and provide a platform for all aspirants to contest equitably and justly," he stated.

Akinwunmi opposed the idea of adopting a consensus mode of election for the primary, asserting that the PDP must adhere to its constitution, rules, and guidelines in selecting its flag bearer.

Addressing the issue of zoning, Akinwunmi disclosed that the party's National Working Committee had clarified that there was no official stance on zoning, allowing anyone to obtain the nomination form.

Meanwhile, Tola Alabere, the acting Chairman of the PDP in Ondo State, expressed the party's readiness to wrestle power from the ruling party in the November governorship election. He cautioned against the practice of vote-buying and selling, urging party members to focus on concerted efforts rather than relying solely on prayers.

"It is time for the PDP to take over; prayers alone are not enough. We must work; the idea of collecting money during the election should be stopped if we want things to change for the better," Alabere advised.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has slated April for the primaries of all political parties in preparation for the November governorship election. The PDP is scheduled to hold its primary on April 25, 2024, with at least eight aspirants vying for the party's ticket in the upcoming primary