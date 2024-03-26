Ondo Mourns the Passing of APC Stalwart, Dr. Paul Akintelure: A Tribute to a Dedicated Progressive

Ondo State Governor, Honorable Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has expressed profound sorrow over the loss of Dr. Paul Akintelure, a distinguished member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Dr. Akintelure, renowned for his unwavering commitment to progressive politics, served as a former governorship aspirant within the party and notably as the Deputy Governorship candidate of the defunct ACN in 2012. Governor Aiyedatiwa conveyed heartfelt condolences to the Akintelure family, the residents of Okitipupa local government area, and the entire progressive community in Ondo State.

Advertisment

A Legacy of Dedication and Humility

Describing Dr. Akintelure as a "wonderful human being" and "core progressive," Governor Aiyedatiwa highlighted his consistent loyalty to the ideals of progressive politics in Ondo State and Nigeria. Recognizing his integrity, decorum, and humility in both private and public affairs, the Governor emphasized the profound loss of a true gentleman. As Ondo State mourns the passing of Dr. Akintelure, Governor Aiyedatiwa reiterated prayers for the repose of his soul and offered solace to those deeply affected by his departure.

APC Pays Tribute to a Political Luminary

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State mourned the loss of Dr. Akintelure, hailing him as a distinguished party stalwart who contributed significantly to the progressive movement. In a statement by its publicity secretary, Alex Kalejaye, the party acknowledged Dr. Akintelure's refined political acumen and unwavering dedication to uplifting the people and the land. Despite his aspirations and optimism for the future, Dr. Akintelure's untimely demise has left a void in the political landscape of Ondo State. The APC extended heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the Igbotako community, his political associates, and the Nigerian Medical Association, honoring his enduring legacy and service to the state and nation.