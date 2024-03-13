Ondo Court Remands Man for Fatally Striking Friend with Gas Cylinder

In a shocking incident that has stirred the Ondo community, 24-year-old Peter Adebayo was remanded by an Ondo State Magistrate Court for the alleged murder of his friend, Lekan Raji, using a 3kg cooking gas cylinder. The altercation, leading to Raji's untimely death, reportedly occurred after both individuals consumed hard substances, casting a somber shadow over Ireakari Street, Akure.

Advertisment

Details of the Incident

The prosecution, led by Inspector Taiwo Oniyere, presented the case before the magistrate, detailing how Adebayo, under the influence of substances, struck Raji on the head with the cylinder, causing fatal injuries. Charged under Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 37 Vol. 1 of Ondo State 2006, the gravity of Adebayo's actions prompted a call for his remand at the Olokuta Correctional Centre, pending further legal proceedings and advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Legal Proceedings and Defence

Advertisment

During the arraignment, Adebayo's plea was not taken, sparking a procedural move by the defense counsel, C.O. Falana, who sought an adjournment to prepare a comprehensive reply to the prosecution's application. Magistrate T.O. Olusola Olujobi acceded to this request, setting a new date for March 19, 2024, for both parties to present their applications. This legal maneuvering underscores the complexities and the serious nature of the case at hand.

Community Reaction and Implications

The incident has sent ripples through the community, highlighting concerns over substance abuse and its potential to escalate conflicts into tragic outcomes. As the case unfolds, it not only seeks justice for Raji but also serves as a sobering reminder of the consequences of substance abuse. The community, now in mourning, awaits the final determination of the case, hoping for closure and measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

This tragic event underscores the fragility of life and the devastating impact of substance abuse on individuals and communities. As the legal process progresses, it offers a critical moment for reflection on personal choices and community safety, hoping for justice and healing for all affected.