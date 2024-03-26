Ondo APC Lawmakers Rally Behind Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa as Preferred Gubernatorial Candidate

In a show of solidarity and unity, All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers at the Ondo State House of Assembly have thrown their unequivocal support behind Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as their preferred candidate for the state's forthcoming governorship election scheduled for November 16. Speaker Olamide Oladiji made this declaration during a press briefing following a closed-door meeting with the party's National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja.
Gratitude to Party Leadership
Speaker Oladiji expressed gratitude to the APC's leadership for their role in fostering peace within the party following the passing of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu. He particularly commended APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje for his instrumental role in restoring harmony within the state's chapter, acknowledging that without the party's intervention, the peace currently enjoyed in Ondo APC would not have been possible.
Support for Renewed Hope Agenda
Emphasizing the commitment of Ondo State lawmakers to the APC's leadership and the administration led by President Bola Tinubu, Speaker Oladiji affirmed their unwavering dedication to achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda. He lauded Governor Aiyedatiwa for his remarkable achievements since assuming office, citing his efforts in maintaining peace, fostering synergy between the judiciary and executive branches, and continuing the legacy of the late governor.
Call for Cooperation in Primary Elections
While expressing appreciation for the party's efforts to select a worthy gubernatorial candidate through a well-articulated program, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje emphasized the importance of cooperation among party members to ensure a successful primary election. He underscored the critical role of party unity and collaboration in achieving the party's objectives and urged members to work together towards a successful outcome.
Upcoming Primary Elections
The APC has slated the state governorship primaries for April, setting the stage for a crucial phase in determining the party's candidate for the upcoming gubernatorial election in November. With the unequivocal endorsement of Governor Aiyedatiwa by Ondo APC lawmakers, the party enters this pivotal period with a unified front and renewed determination to uphold its principles and agenda for the state's development.