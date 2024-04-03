Ondo APC Elders' Endorsement Sparks Controversy Among Governorship Aspirants

The endorsement of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the preferred aspirant by the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) elders, under the banner of Ondo APC Aborigines, has stirred controversy among other frontline APC governorship aspirants, Wale Akinterinwa and Olusola Oke.

During a meeting held in Akure, the state capital, on Tuesday, the APC elders announced their endorsement of Aiyedatiwa, citing his performance and qualifications as the deciding factors.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the chairman, Sola Iji, stated, “Having been satisfied with the conduct and performance of His Excellency, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, we are pleased to inform the general public that he is our preferred aspirant in the forthcoming governorship primary of APC in Ondo State.”

However, the Wale Akinterinwa Campaign Organisation criticized the decision, accusing the elders of bias and asserting that some had openly declared support for Aiyedatiwa previously.

In a statement titled: ‘Who is fooling who?’, the spokesperson for the group, Segun Ajiboye, described the decision of the APC elders as warped.

Similarly, the Olusola Oke Campaign Organisation dismissed the endorsement, stating that the elders' choice did not reflect the sentiments of the entire party membership.

According to the spokesperson for the group, Ojo Oyewamide, “The aborigines are not superior to other members in terms of membership. We know those who have made great contributions to the development of the party in the state.”

He reiterated their belief in Chief Oke's capacity to secure the party's ticket and win the mandate of the people of Ondo State in the upcoming governorship election.

The endorsement by the APC elders has intensified the rivalry among the aspirants as they gear up for the primary election slated for April 20th.