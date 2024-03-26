Ondo Amotekun Dismisses Three for Misconduct, Parades Criminals Ahead of Easter

In a decisive move to maintain discipline and professionalism, the Ondo State Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun, has dismissed three of its operatives for professional misconduct. Chief Adetunji Adeleye, the Amotekun state commander, made this announcement during a press briefing in Akure, the state capital. He emphasized that the dismissed personnel had undergone a thorough internal trial process, underscoring the outfit's commitment to integrity and accountability.

Alongside the dismissal of its officers, Amotekun showcased its proactive stance against crime by parading seven individuals suspected of various criminal activities, including human trafficking and housebreaking.

This action demonstrates Amotekun's broader strategy to deter crime and ensure public safety, particularly ahead of the Easter festivities. Adeleye highlighted the recovery of stolen items and a vehicle hijacked by armed bandits, showcasing the corps' effectiveness in responding to criminal activities.

Enhanced Security for Easter

With the Easter holiday period approaching, Amotekun is ramping up its efforts to safeguard the community by deploying 700 personnel across Ondo State's 18 local government areas. This significant deployment aims to ensure the safety of lives and properties during a time when many residents travel and partake in festive activities.

The commander advised the public to avoid late-night and early-morning travel, while also committing to a 24-hour patrol strategy starting from the end of the week to enhance security coverage.

Adeleye called on the residents of Ondo State to support Amotekun by providing timely information that can aid in crime prevention and response. This appeal for community involvement is crucial for building a collaborative security framework.

The dismissal of the three operatives for professional misconduct, coupled with the arrest and parade of suspected criminals, sends a strong message about Amotekun's zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct and crime, potentially setting a precedent for other security outfits in the region.