OMS Retracts Defamatory Statements About SNRL, Acknowledges its Role in Energy Sector

Ocean Marine Solutions Limited (OMS) has officially retracted its previous defamatory statements about Shoreline Natural Resources Limited (SNRL) and its Directors, Chief Kola Karim and Mr. Tunde Karim, related to their involvement in the OML 30 joint venture and the maintenance of the Trans Forcados Pipeline. These statements, originally made in January 2019, have been deemed damaging to the reputation of SNRL and its Directors.

In a statement signed by its acting Managing Director, Rear Admiral Abraham Adaji (rtd), OMS has admitted to the damaging nature of its past comments. The retraction is seen as a step towards rectifying the harm done to the reputations of SNRL and its directors.

Acknowledgement of Significant Contributions

The apology goes further by recognising the significant contributions made by SNRL to the energy sector, particularly in oil and gas. The acknowledgment is a testament to SNRL's dedication to the industry and the instrumental role it has played in its development.

OMS has also expressed an interest in working collaboratively with SNRL and other stakeholders. This move is aimed at fostering innovation, investment, employment, and environmentally sustainable growth within the industry. It reflects a shift in OMS's approach from confrontation to cooperation, which is expected to have beneficial outcomes for the sector.