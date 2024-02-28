OML 11 Host Communities in Rivers, Abia States Demand Surveillance Contractor Ouster Over Oil Theft

Communities hosting Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 across Rivers and Abia states have raised serious allegations against Martinsewed Nigeria Limited, the firm tasked with the surveillance of their crude oil pipeline. Accusations of facilitating illegal oil bunkering and contributing to environmental pollution have led these communities to demand an immediate change in the surveillance contractor, claiming gross incompetence.

Allegations of Incompetence and Environmental Harm

Leaders from the affected communities, including Isietitioha, Umuorie, Isimiri, Owaza, and Umuedeokwara, have reported a marked increase in oil bunkering activities and associated environmental and health problems since Martinsewed took over from the previous contractor, Fricklin Nigeria Limited. The situation, they argue, has worsened, with Martinsewed's presence correlating with heightened vandalism, crude oil theft, and severe environmental degradation. The CEO of Martinsewed, Martins Noah, however, refutes these claims, attributing them to a smear campaign by competitors.

Community Voices and Concerns

Community leaders, including traditional rulers and development committee chairpersons, have provided detailed accounts of the degradation and lawlessness pervading their communities. They lament the loss of livelihoods and the hazardous living conditions caused by rampant oil bunkering. These testimonies highlight a desperate call for action to preserve their environment and health, urging the government and Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited to reassess the surveillance contract.

Response to the Accusations

In defense, Martinsewed's CEO dismissed the accusations as baseless, insisting that the backlash stems from competitors' envy and greed. Despite these assertions, the communities remain adamant, citing concrete experiences and observable declines in their quality of life since the company's involvement. They demand a return to the previous contractor, Fricklin Nigeria Limited, or the appointment of a more capable surveillance firm to halt the ongoing environmental and social crises.

The controversy surrounding OML 11's surveillance highlights deep-seated issues in the management of Nigeria's oil resources, including the need for more transparent and community-focused approaches. As the debate continues, the affected communities hold onto hope for a resolution that prioritizes their well-being and the integrity of their environment.