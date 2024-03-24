Oluwo of Iwo Calls on Wealthy Nigerians to Sell Dollars, Citing Patriotism

In a bold move to address the escalating naira-dollar exchange rate and combat foreign currency scarcity, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRosheed Adewale Akanbi, has issued a challenge to wealthy Nigerians. He contends that the current hike in exchange rates is largely fueled by hoarding of dollars, creating artificial scarcity and exacerbating economic challenges for ordinary citizens.

Unveiling the Call to Action

Oba Akanbi, through a statement released by his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, urged wealthy individuals to demonstrate patriotism by selling off their dollar reserves and converting them into the local currency, the naira. He asserts that flooding the market with dollars will ease exchange rates, thereby alleviating the burden of inflation on Nigerians. The monarch didn't mince words, attributing part of the economic harm to dollar hoarders, particularly pointing fingers at affluent Nigerians, whom he believes are complicit in exacerbating the situation.

A Plea for Economic Patriotism

Emphasizing the need for collective sacrifice, Oba Akanbi revealed his personal commitment to the cause by emptying his own dollar account. He stresses that genuine patriotism entails prioritizing the welfare of the nation over personal gain, urging others to follow suit. Additionally, the monarch advocates for the promotion of locally-made products, citing his own example of supporting Nigerian industries by purchasing a made-in-Nigeria Innoson vehicle and exclusively wearing Nigerian-made clothing.

The Oluwo of Iwo's call to action resonates as a clarion call for economic patriotism and solidarity in the face of prevailing challenges. By challenging wealthy Nigerians to divest their dollar holdings and embrace locally-produced goods, Oba Akanbi highlights the importance of collective efforts in revitalizing the economy and alleviating the suffering of the masses. As individuals and as a nation, the willingness to prioritize national interests over personal gains will be pivotal in steering Nigeria towards prosperity and resilience.