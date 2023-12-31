en English
Business

Olushola Ojo: A Trailblazer in Traditional Nigerian Fashion

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:02 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:11 am EST
Olushola Ojo, the CEO of LaCreame Mua N Krafts, is a trailblazer in the Nigerian fashion industry, specializing in traditional attire, particularly aso-oke. An alumnus of Lagos State University, Ojo’s academic journey was rooted in Accounting. However, her love for fashion steered her in a different direction, transforming her into a renowned fashion designer.

From Makeup Artist to Aso-Oke Specialist

Her journey in the beauty industry began as a makeup artist and bead maker. Over time, her interest in styling brides with aso-oke, known for its regal appearance when beautifully tailored, began to grow. This led her to the business of aso-oke—a craft traditionally confined within families, but now attracting passionate individuals from all walks of life. Ojo made her mark in this industry in 2015.

Breaking Boundaries and Innovating Tradition

Since her foray into the business, Ojo has had a global clientele, catering to brides and royal families beyond the borders of Lagos. Her work involves constant innovation, adapting aso-oke for modern fashion items such as jackets and shoes. Despite challenges ranging from economic fluctuations to educating customers about the value of aso-oke, Ojo finds motivation in the satisfaction and joy her work brings to her clients.

Advocating for Local Artisans

Ojo remains steadfast in her belief that aso-oke continues to be fashionable among the younger generation. She emphasizes the superiority of locally woven Nigerian aso-oke over Chinese imports, advocating for government regulation to protect local artisans. Her vision of her clients looking regal in her designs continues to drive her, while her life outside work revolves around family, church, and staying updated with fashion trends.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

