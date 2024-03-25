Olubadan Advisory Council to Begin Enthronement Process for New Monarch in Ibadan

The Olubadan throne in Ibadan became vacant on March 14, 2024, following the demise of Oba Lekan Balogun, who ruled the ancient city for two years, at the age of 81.

The Olubadan Advisory Council is scheduled to convene on Tuesday to initiate the process of selecting and enthroning a new monarch for Ibadan land. The meeting, in accordance with tradition, will take place at the residence of the most Senior High Chief, Chief Rashidi Ladoja, former Oyo State governor, located in Bodija.

Nomination and Affirmation

During the meeting, the Advisory Council will nominate the successor to the late monarch, High Chief Oba Owolabi Olakulehin. Following the nomination, a document affirming Olakulehin’s selection will be forwarded to Governor Seyi Makinde through the Office of the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

Rotational Succession

Historically, the occupants of the Olubadan stool have been selected from two royal lines on a rotational basis: the Otun Line (Civil Line) and the Balogun Line (Military Line). The immediate-past Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, was from the Otun Line, marking the conclusion of his two-year reign upon his passing.