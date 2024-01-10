en English
Nigeria

Old Tweet Resurfaces Amid Davido's Dispute with Tacha and Tiwa Savage

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:48 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 5:57 pm EST
Old Tweet Resurfaces Amid Davido’s Dispute with Tacha and Tiwa Savage

Amid a backdrop of ongoing tensions, an old tweet from Nigerian singer Davido has resurfaced, reigniting a conversation that has swept across social media. The tweet, originating from 2019, sees Davido referring to Big Brother housemate, Tacha, as a ‘friend’. At the time, Davido had expressed neutrality among his three friends in the Big Brother house—Kim Oprah, Tacha, and Omashola—while eventually lending his support to Omashola. This digital ghost from the past has now returned in the midst of a current dispute involving Davido and fellow singer Tiwa Savage.

Adding fuel to the fire, Davido recently liked a tweet that mocked Tacha. This action didn’t go unnoticed and led Tacha to respond publicly. She called out Davido for his behavior, asserting that it was no longer 2018 and that she wouldn’t tolerate such disrespect. Tacha emphasized the year 2024, symbolizing her readiness to confront any behavior that she perceives as misleading or negative.

The Ripple Effect: Old Support Revisited

This incident has led netizens to revisit Davido’s past expressions of support for Tacha. Amid the ongoing tensions, these gestures from the past have been viewed in a new light, tinging the current dispute with a layer of complexity. In the shifting sands of social media dynamics, alliances can change and old tweets can take on new meanings.

However, beyond the immediate mud-slinging, the dispute also brings up larger issues such as cyberharassment and the need for respect online. This controversy emphasizes the responsibility that comes with influence, particularly on social media platforms. Celebrities, given their broad reach, have a duty to use their platforms responsibly and respectfully. This incident serves as a stark reminder of this responsibility and the potential repercussions when it is disregarded.

Nigeria Social Issues
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

