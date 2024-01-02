Olam Agri Launches ‘Seeds for the Future Education Grant’ for Nigerian Students

Olam Agri, a prominent agribusiness in Nigeria focusing on food, feed, and fiber, has initiated a robust grant program dubbed the ‘Seeds for the Future Education Grant.’ This remarkable venture is designed to accelerate learning, promote excellence among university students, and ultimately make a long-term positive impact on national productivity.

Investing in the Future

The first batch of beneficiaries of this visionary initiative are 15 students from the prestigious University of Lagos. They’ve been meticulously selected from various engineering and education departments, embodying a breadth of academic disciplines. The selection process for the grant was rigorously merit-based, with an emphasis on fairness, transparency, and independent auditing at every stage, from application to final selection.

Widening the Scope

The ‘Seeds for the Future Education Grant’ isn’t restricted to a specific course of study. On the contrary, it’s open to students in all courses at Nigeria’s Federal and State-owned tertiary institutions. This inclusive approach underpins Olam Agri’s commitment to nurturing a diverse pool of talent and skills across the nation.

Social Sustainability Investments

Launched in 2022, the grant initiative is part of Olam Agri’s broader social sustainability investments. These investments extend beyond the realm of education, touching on various aspects of society. They encompass supporting farms and farmers, empowering women, promoting health and nutrition, and even reducing carbon emissions. In essence, the company’s sustainability strategy is a testament to its holistic approach to corporate social responsibility.

Executives from Olam Agri encouraged the beneficiaries to make optimal use of the grants for their academic and personal development. Among the beneficiaries, Uvere Franca expressed gratitude for the educational support, emphasizing that the grant would aid in purchasing learning resources and supporting her tuition fees. The ‘Seeds for the Future Education Grant’ is not just a financial assistance program; it’s a beacon of hope for the youth and a testament to Olam Agri’s dedication to building a brighter future for Nigeria.

