Oladipupo Adebutu's 200,000 Prepaid Card Scheme Unveiled in Court by Zenith Bank Official

At a pivotal hearing in the Ogun State High Court, Zenith Bank's Head of Card Services, Celestina Appeal, unraveled details of Oladipupo Adebutu, PDP's governorship candidate, and his request for 200,000 prepaid cards. Aimed for his empowerment program, these cards stirred legal scrutiny as part of a criminal charge led by the Federal Government of Nigeria. The revelation sheds light on the intersection of political ambition and financial maneuvers in the lead-up to state elections.

Application and Delivery of Prepaid Cards

Celestina Appeal's testimony highlighted a meticulously planned request by Adebutu for 200,000 prepaid cards, ostensibly for an empowerment scheme honoring his late mother, Dame Caroline Adebutu. According to Appeal, the application process began with a letter to Zenith Bank on February 27, 2023, culminating in the delivery of cards in two batches by mid-March. This move, while ostensibly philanthropic, raised eyebrows over its timing and scale, prompting a deeper investigation by authorities.

Legal Hurdles and Contentions

During the court session, the prosecution sought to cement their case by tendering Adebutu's request letter and his account statements. However, this effort was met with fierce resistance from Adebutu's counsel, Gordy Uche, SAN, who argued against their admissibility citing lack of certification. This legal tussle underscores the complexities of leveraging financial tools in political campaigns, a subject of increasing scrutiny in Nigerian jurisprudence.

Implications for Political and Financial Ethics

The case, adjourned for a ruling on the admissibility of contested documents, not only highlights the legal battle at hand but also prompts a broader reflection on the ethical considerations of political financing. As the proceedings unfold, the spotlight turns not just on Adebutu but on the wider practices of financial engagement by political figures, raising questions about transparency, accountability, and the influence of money in political empowerment schemes.

This case serves as a critical juncture for examining the intertwining of financial operations with political objectives, potentially setting precedents for how such activities are viewed and regulated in the future. As the community awaits further developments, the discourse extends beyond the courtroom, challenging citizens and policymakers alike to ponder the foundational values guiding political conduct and financial integrity in Nigeria.